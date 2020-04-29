Youngstown father faces assault charges, accused of choking baby and baby’s mother

Reports said the woman has bruises on her neck and the baby had bruises on the side of his face and the back of his hand

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a six-month-old boy was taken Tuesday to Akron Children’s Hospital after he and his mother were choked.

The baby’s father, Jason Harmon, 29, of Verona Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on two counts of felonious assault. Bond was set at $50,000 by Magistrate Anthony Sertick. Harmon was arrested Tuesday afternoon in a home in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue.

Reports said he was in an attic and it took several calls from officers before he came downstairs.

Earlier, police were called about 1:50 p. to St. Elizabeth Health Center where a woman there told them Harmon choked her until she passed out and their son while they got in an argument at her Manhattan Avenue home.

The woman told police when she woke up she told Harmon she had to drive to work and drove him to the home in Sherwood Avenue. She then drove herself and her son to the hospital, reports said.

Reports said the woman has bruises on her neck and the baby had bruises on the side of his face and the back of his hand.

Harmon is on probation after he pleaded guilty in September of 2018 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine.

In 2015, Harmon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and was given a six-month sentence with 120 days suspended. He then violated his probation and was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Editor’s note: This story was edited to clarify that the baby was taken to the hospital, not flown by helicopter.