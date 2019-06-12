Youngstown Farmers Market now open

The popular Farmers Market in downtown Youngstown kicks off the summer season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The popular Farmers Market in downtown Youngstown kicks off the summer season Wednesday.

It will be set up at the B&O Station on Mahoning Avenue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month through October.

The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms.

Neighborhood Planner Tom Hetrick said there will be more vendors this year bringing more products as the growing and harvesting season develops.

“There will strawberries available and greens, but specifically in June you can get plants – vegetable plants, herbs, things to grow in your own garden,” Hetrick said.

In addition to the food vendors, activities will be set up for children.

Several payments options are available including SNAP, EBT, Mercy Health vouchers and more. Benefits may be doubled for some food programs up to $30.

The Youngstown Farmers Market is sponsored by Mercy Health and the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.