Youngstown Family Dollar clerk testifies she complimented suspect before robbery

A grand jury will consider the case against Rondall Carr, who is also a suspect in a shoplifting case in Austintown the same day as the robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The clerk at the Family Dollar store on Market Street actually had some kind words for the man accused of robbing the store and hitting her in the throat with his elbow.

The clerk testified that as she was walking out of the store January 31, 27-year-old Rondall Carr walked by her as he was going in and she told Carr that he looked nice.

“I actually complimented him when he walked in because he looked kind of cute,” the clerk said during Carr’s preliminary hearing in municipal court.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick ruled there was enough evidence to have a robbery charge against Carr bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Carr is accused of stealing several items from the store. Police said when he ran out the door, he hit the clerk before jumping into a waiting car that drove him away.

Detective Sgt. Mike Lambert, lead investigator on the case, said Carr was identified after the officer who works the beat where the store is located recognized him on video. Lambert said he also recognized him.

Earlier in the day, a man wearing the exact same clothes and looking just like Carr committed a theft offense in Austintown, Lambert said.

The clerk testified that when Carr walked into the store, he was empty handed. She was breaking up boxes to be thrown out when the alarms went off and Carr ran out holding several t-shirts.

“When he came out of the store, all the alarms went off,” the clerk said. “I went to stop him and said, ‘No, you can’t take these,’ when he hit me,” she testified.

Carr remains in the Mahoning County Jail on bond.