Youngstown families cool off on hot Friday at Splash Pad

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids were finding ways to beat the heat in Youngstown on Friday.

The Splash Pad at the Wick Recreation Area was very busy when our camera crews stopped by in the 86-degree heat.

Youngsters cooled off in the sprinklers and had buckets of water poured on them.

“We came out to play and have some fun, get wet because it’s going to be hot today,” said Richard Rudell, a father at the Splash Pad.

The Splash Pad is expected to be busy again on Saturday when the temperatures climb about 90 degrees.