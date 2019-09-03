Youngstown events coordinator and wife escape Hurricane Dorian just in time

He and his wife Ashley were celebrating their one-year anniversary in Nassau, Bahamas this past weekend.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As those in the Bahamas are left to deal with the effects of Hurricane Dorian, one Youngstown businessman and his wife are thankful they made it out in time.

Terrill Vidale is the coordinator of events for downtown Youngstown. He and his wife Ashley were celebrating their one-year anniversary in Nassau, Bahamas this past weekend.

“It was our one-year anniversary, so we booked this eight months ago. So we said for our first year we wanted to do something special, since it was our first year being married,” he said.

Vidale said the weather was beautiful, the first few days. Although they saw people packing up and leaving Saturday, they didn’t think much of it.

“So you seen everyone with, you know, suitcases, everyone was leaving, coming on the elevators. My wife and I, we had our swim trunks on, swimsuits on, beach towels, and we’re walking to the beach, and we see everyone’s leaving, so we’re like, ‘Well, whatever,’” he said

However, Sunday morning they would wake up to something completely different.

Dorian hit the Bahamas on Sunday with winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph.

“I looked outside the window, where I was at on Saturday, the same place was underwater… That’s when I went to my wife and I said, ‘OK, it’s time for us to go,’” he said.

Vidale quickly got on the phone with JetBlue Airlines and told them, “Fly us anywhere.”

He was told that there was one flight heading to JFK Airport in New York, but getting to the airport would be a hassle alone.

“They said, ‘Well, because of flash flooding, the roads are flooded, so you might not be able to make it, and we don’t even know if the airport’s even open,’” he said.

Still, they took the chance and headed out for the flight.

Once they arrived at the airport, he said it looked deserted.

Many flights were canceled, but thankfully, they got the last flight out.

“We finally get on the plane, they’re doing the safety checks, you know, the seatbelt and all that. The captain comes out the cockpit, looks at everyone on the plane, looks at everyone in their eyes and said, ‘I’m not gonna sugarcoat this, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride,’” he recalled.

Since Sunday, the Category 5 hurricane has displaced thousands of people in the Bahama Islands.

Vidale and his wife were able to make it to New York. They would worry about how to get home from there. They were just happy to make it out of the hurricane’s devastation.

He also says he learned a valuable lesson.

“Listen to what they say; do not take it for granted. A lot of us take weather for granted. I know did,” he said.

All in all, he said it will be an anniversary to remember.