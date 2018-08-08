Youngstown event seeks to raise awareness of health issues

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Mahoning County and the City of Youngstown will be participating in the National African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative this week.

The event will be called "Healthy Men Make Healthy Families," and the goal of the event is to raise awareness of preventable health diseases.

The now nationally-recognized event is the largest event of its kind in Ohio and will be the sixth walk Youngstown has participated in.

The African American Male Wellness Initiative says living a healthy lifestyle is about taking a holistic approach to maintaining good health. Organizers encourage annual doctor visits, staying active and knowing your numbers.

Mayor Tito Brown will be the honorary chairman of the free event.

"Prior to being elected mayor, I participated in the past, and this walk continues to be a great attraction and asset to the city," said Brown.

Ohio Governor John Kasich also declared August as African American Male Wellness Month.

The Wellness Walk will take place Saturday, August 11 at the Covelli Centre on 229 E. Front St. in Youngstown. The event starts at 7 a.m.

If you have any questions, contact 330-788-1696 or visit www.aawalk.org.