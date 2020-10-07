Youngstown Event Center giving away boxes of food every Wednesday in October

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a line full of cars on E. Dewey Street in Youngstown on Wednesday for a free food giveaway.

The event was hosted by the Youngstown Event Center.

They gave away boxes of food that will last each family about a week. The boxes include produce, meat and vegetables.

There were over 100 families who picked up the boxes of food.

The director of the Youngstown Event Center, Chanel Dior, says they are looking for volunteers to help out.

“It’s a pandemic and I feel like everyone needs a helping hand at this point. We’re not above anybody else to help, so we’re out here to do our best,” Dior said.

The next food giveaway will be next Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will give away food every Wednesday in October.

