Youngstown event aims to strengthen area’s minority-owned businesses

Organizers say it's just the first of many events designed to help strengthen minority-owned businesses in the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Black Business Directory held its first event in a series designed to help black business owners connect with fellow entrepreneurs.

“How to Jumpstart into Business” was held at the Youngstown Business Incubator. It covered maximizing creativity and personal growth, how to construct a business plan, and it served as a networking opportunity, according to event organizers.

To find more information about businesses that are part of the Youngstown Black Business Directory, go to www.youngstownblackbusinessdirectory.com.

The site will also list future events and information.

Any black- or minority-owned business can register for free on the site.