Youngstown English center receives $60K gift

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The English Center of Youngstown received a large donation Wednesday.

The Michael Kusalaba Fund, under the umbrella of The Youngstown Foundation, awarded The English Center of Youngstown a $60,000 grant to support its mission of offering free English Language classes to adult, non-native speakers in the Mahoning Valley.

“We are deeply grateful to the family of Michael Kusalaba for the profound impact their donation will have on the continuation of our program,” said Carolyn Leonard, Director of The English

Center.

Michael Kusalaba, the son of Ukrainian immigrants, moved to Youngstown with his family

when he was a young child. Prior to his death in 2009, Michael established the Michael Kusalaba

Fund, creating a legacy that expressed his passion for the Youngstown area.

With the grant money, the center will begin virtual English language classes September 21.

