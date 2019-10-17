Youngstown ending its speed-camera program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s law director says the city is ending the use of its speed cameras at the end of the month.
It comes because of a state law, which reduces funding for cities, towns or villages that operate red light or speed cameras.
Youngstown began its speed camera program in 2015. The city anticipates making $2 million this year from speed violations from the cameras, but that means a reduction in money given to the local government fund if they continue it.
Youngstown’s police Chief Robin Lees made a case for the program earlier this week, saying that since they implemented it, there has been a 30% drop in crashes on the freeway.
Revenue from tickets issued by the cameras was going to the police department’s fleet.