Youngstown ending its speed-camera program

If Youngstown continues the program, it will lose state funding for its local government fund

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s law director says the city is ending the use of its speed cameras at the end of the month.

It comes because of a state law, which reduces funding for cities, towns or villages that operate red light or speed cameras.

Youngstown began its speed camera program in 2015. The city anticipates making $2 million this year from speed violations from the cameras, but that means a reduction in money given to the local government fund if they continue it.

Youngstown’s police Chief Robin Lees made a case for the program earlier this week, saying that since they implemented it, there has been a 30% drop in crashes on the freeway.

Revenue from tickets issued by the cameras was going to the police department’s fleet.