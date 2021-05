Principal Tod Morris says it's their way of communicating their concerns to the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – An effort is underway to STOP violence in the city, and it’s being led by kids.

This is a live look as students at Taft Elementary in Youngstown getting ready to go on a “peace march” with their teachers.

They want to send a message: these kids deserve the right to play and walk safely in their yards and parks.

As school lets out soon, they want to have a fun and safe summer.