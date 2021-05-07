Youngstown Education Association’s president resigns amid audit of financial ‘discrepancies’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Education Association’s president has resigned during an audit of its finances.

According to a news release from YEA, the audit was initiated after the association’s treasurer discovered some discrepancies that appeared to be the result of a “failure to follow the appropriate accounting procedures for expenditures related to the execution of Larry Ellis’ regular duties as YEA president.”

Ellis, who has reportedly been cooperative during the financial review, agreed to step back from his leadership duties, according to YEA. He is resigning effective May 31 to return to the classroom full-time.

“YEA expects proper accountability for expenditures at all levels of the organization and has taken steps to prevent any future issues,” according to a statement from YEA.

No further comment was made.