Youngstown East will hold a career fair with more than 30 businesses

The event will be hosted by Success Beyond the Desk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – East High School in Youngstown will hold a career fair on Wednesday to get students career and college ready.

The event will be hosted by Success Beyond the Desk and will give junior and senior students the opportunity to interact with more than 30 businesses.

They will be able to ask questions, discuss the qualifications and requirements needed to enter into a particular field, and participate in on-the-spot interviews.

The career fair will be from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.

