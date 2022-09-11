NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single car fatal crash.

It happened on State Route 39, east of Mechanicstown around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, OSHP reports.

According to a press release, a driver was headed east in a vehicle on SR-39. OSHP says the car went partially off the right side of the road. The vehicle then came back to the road and went left of center. The car then went off the left side of the road, where it struck a ditch and embankment. The vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side and slid down the ditch until it hit a cement culvert, OSHP says.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle. He was finally cut out of the vehicle by emergency crews but was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County Coroner.

The driver was identified as Stephen Ylonen, 43, of Youngstown. OSHP reports he was not wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash has not been determined.