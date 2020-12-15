Youngstown driver faces charges of OVI, hit-skip and child endangering

The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown was charged with DUI and other charges after being involved in a crash in Trumbull County.

Caleb Edmonds, 18, is facing several charges after police say he left the scene of a crash at the corner of Route 304 and Churchill Road on Sunday.

The accident happened about 3:30 p.m.

Edmonds was arrested a short time later.

He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on various charges including DUI, lanes of travel (weaving), failure to stop after an accident and child endangering.

Police said another underage teen was in the vehicle.

