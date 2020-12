As of right now, a definitive date has not been set

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Dollar Tree located at the corner of Mahoning and Matta avenues is set to be rebuilt and reopen.

According to a spokesperson for the Dollar Tree, it should be open by next spring.

The store burned in September as a result of a child getting a hold of a parent’s lighter and setting fire to the back corner where the wrapping paper and gift bag section was.

The spokesperson also said that a definitive reopening date has not been set.