Youngstown dog that suffered broken jaw adopted

Local News

The dog underwent several reconstructive surgeries after someone allegedly kicked the dog

Posted: / Updated:
The road to recovery for an abused dog in Youngstown has led to a new, safe home.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The road to recovery for a severely injured dog in Youngstown has led to a new, safe home.

Jason Cooke with the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project said Mr. Wrinkles the pug was officially adopted Sunday by a woman in Brookfield.

The woman was the dog’s foster owner while it was recovering.

The animal suffered a broken jaw this past December after it was allegedly kicked.

The dog’s owner said she didn’t know who kicked Mr. Wrinkles but voluntarily surrendered him, according to the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

Mr. Wrinkles underwent multiple reconstructive surgeries at Countryside Veterinary in Kinsman.

No charges were ever filed in the case.

Mr. Wrinkles has recovered and is living with another rescue pug named Ling Ling.

Cooke said he is hopeful that someone will come forward with information in the case before the statute of limitations expires.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award