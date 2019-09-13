Youngstown doctor pleads not guilty to child sex trafficking charges

Albert Aiad-Toss is accused of forcing three teen victims to engage in commercial sex acts

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – A Youngstown doctor pleaded not guilty to child sex crimes.

Albert Aiad-Toss, 52, pleaded not guilty to four counts of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of production of child pornography.

He is accused of forcing three victims, ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old, to engage in commercial sex acts.

Aiad-Toss is also charged with coercing a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct on camera.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday. Until then, he will remain in jail.

Aiad-Toss was contracted to work as an emergency room physician at Mercy Health Boardman. He no longer works there.