YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Manager William Kelly Jr. confirmed the death of local DJ AC McCullough.

In the release, Kelly stated “No matter where you went. If you mention HOT 101 people immediately ask about AC. … The valley has lost a friend and a legend.”

McCullough has been a voice of the Valley with WHOT for over 50 years.

No information is available on funeral arrangements at this time.