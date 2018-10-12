Youngstown dispatcher facing charges in connection with human trafficking ring Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Elaine Hellman [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lori jackson [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Jaster [ + - ] Video

(WKBN) - Police said the mother of a man charged in what's being described as a human trafficking ring has been indicted in the case as well. She also happens to be a dispatcher with the Youngstown Police Department.

Elaine Hellman, 71, was indicted Thursday on one charge that she purposely hindered the investigation of a crime by using her position as a police dispatcher to help her son avoid contact with law enforcement, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The Youngstown woman's charge is one of 104 that came from a Mahoning County grand jury in the human trafficking ring we first told you about in July.

Hellman's son, 51-year-old Ronald Hellman, Jr., was also included in the indictment. He was previously arrested after the investigation began in July. He now faces 22 additional charges including trafficking, promoting prostitution and rape.

Charles Krusac, 78, of Austintown, was indicted on trafficking, prostitution and rape charges. He was also previously arrested. After Thursday's grand jury presentation, he now faces 74 additional felony counts.

Prosecutors said previously that Ronald Hellman was paid to take girls to Krusac’s house in Austintown.

Police said the two preyed on drug addicts and prostitutes, and nearly 90 women were involved.

"This is a truly horrific case. Our investigation found that many of these victims faced violence if they tried to resist or their addictions were exploited to force their compliance," said Attorney General DeWine. "Ohio continues to be a leader in the fight against human trafficking, and I commend our law enforcement team for working aggressively to break up this human trafficking ring and get help for the victims."

Also indicted in connection with the human trafficking case were 73-year-old James Jaster, of Youngstown, and 43-year-old Lori Jackson, of Warren.

Jaster and Jackson were charged with compelling prostitution. Jackson was also charged with trafficking.

“The results of this investigation and the number of victims involved and exploited over several years is extremely troubling,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene. “The number of man-hours put into this investigation by our task force brought about these arrests and charges, which re-affirms the fact that these types of task forces are a necessity in continuing to be aggressive with these types of crimes.”

Authorities suspect that there could be additional victims who have not yet been identified. Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Tip Line at 330-480-4940.