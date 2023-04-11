YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local priest has been appointed to a position at the Vatican.

Reverend Shawn Conoboy has been released from the Youngstown Diocese to take an assignment at the Vatican.

Conoboy will be on the staff of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will remain a priest in the diocese until May 1. His appointment at the Vatican begins June 1.

Bishop David Bonnar said that Conoboy will work for the section of the dicastery that interacts with bishops’ conferences around the world to help identify the needs of the church and to support action plans to resolve various issues.

Conoboy serves as pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Aurora, St. Joseph Parish in Mantua and St. Ambrose Parish in Garrettsville. He also serves as director of

ecumenical and interreligious affairs for the Diocese of Youngstown, as an adjunct professor

at Walsh University and as chair of the diocese’s presbyteral council.

Father Frantisek Katrinak will take over for Conoboy as pastor of his three churches as well as St. Joan of Arc Parish in Streetsboro.

Conoboy was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Youngstown in 2006.