YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of Catholic Telecommunications Network of Youngstown (CTNY) and active priest at the Diocese will retire after 30 years.

According to a press release, Father James Korda has been Director or President of CTNY for 20 years and served as producer and host for 10 years before that.

“I am grateful to Father Korda for his pioneering work in proclaiming the Gospel and telling the story of our Catholic and interfaith community. He leaves a legacy of communicating the compassionate love of God with innovation and joy,” said the Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown.

Robert Gacalier and Brother Dominic Calabro also are part of the CTNY production team. The team has pushed award-winning efforts for the team for over 25 years.

The press release also mentioned two recent awards: a Communicator Award of Excellence for its radio program Wineskins and a Telly Award for its television program Mass for Shut-Ins. These bring the totals to 22 Communicator Awards and 18 Telly Awards over the 40 years of CTNY.

“These two new awards are a fitting capstone to Father James Korda’s award-winning career in radio and television ministry,” continued Rev. Bonnar.

Father Korda’s retirement will go into effect on July.