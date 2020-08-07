Youngstown developer, former finance director enter pleas in corruption case

In October 2017, Dominic Marchionda was indicted on more than 100 criminal charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown developer Dominic Marchionda pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with records in his corruption case on Friday.



The city’s former finance director, David Bozanich, pleaded guilty to unlawful compensation to a public official, acceptance of a bribe and tampering with records.

Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. on Sept. 3.

In October 2017, Marchionda was indicted on more than 100 criminal charges including bribery, theft, tampering with records and fraud.

Investigators say he misused city water fund money for his development projects.

Court documents state the $1.2 million was transferred to Marchionda’s business account from the city of Youngstown, and then $1 million of that money was given back to Youngstown to purchase the old fire station. They also detailed the other expenditures made from his business accounts.

Prosecutors also say Marchionda stole from a charity to buy jewelry for his wife.

Marchionda’s company owns several buildings downtown, including Wick Tower and Realty Tower. Last year, NYO Property Group put the Flats at Wick and Erie Terminal Building up for sale.

David Bozanich, the city’s finance director until December 2017, is also charged in the case.

He is accused of receiving benefits in return for securing funding for economic development projects, including Marchionda’s.

The indictment claims that on multiple occasions over several years, Bozanich got free entry to golf outings — amounting in the hundreds of dollars — as part of a bribe. Investigators say Bozanich paid back the fees to cover it up but was then reimbursed.

Former Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone also faced charges and was tried separately, but almost all of the charges were wiped clean as part of a plea deal. He received a five-year sentence of probation for failing to include rental income from a condo he owns in Florida on forms officeholders are required to fill out.

He did not plead guilty to bribery, and his lawyer maintained that he was not involved with Marchionda and Bozanich.

