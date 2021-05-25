Youngstown detectives working several angles of early Sunday shooting that killed 2, injured 3

Police are now saying a person who died in an accident a couple of blocks away from the shooting scene did not die of gunshot wounds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police department Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said Tuesday that he hopes investigators looking into a series of shootings early Sunday morning outside a West Side club that killed two and wounded three would have something “concrete.”

Foley said a team of six detectives, double the typical team of three detectives that investigate homicides, are working the case. He said soon investigators should be at the state when they can review witness statements and compare them to the physical evidence.

Foley also said Tuesday that a person who was killed in an accident a few blocks away from the shooting scene, Charles Boerio, 27, apparently died of injuries sustained when his car collided with another car at Greenwood Street and Salt Springs Road.

Initially, police said Sunday that Boerio died of gunshot wounds because his injuries appeared to be from gunfire, but they have now determined that he did not die of a gunshot wound. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office is working with police to determine how Boerio died.

Foley said detectives will also try and determine if the crash is in any connected to the shooting.

Killed in the shootings that took place about 2:10 a.m. Sunday outside the Torch Club, 1283 Salt Springs Road, were Rayshaun Clay, 23 and Mikquan Stevens, 19.

When detectives arrived, they were confronted with a large crowd, as well as two shooting scenes; one in front of the club and one in a parking lot two lots east of the club. The parking lot, especially, was littered with dozens of shell casings.

Additionally, four cars collided on Elberen Street trying to get away, and one of the people who was shot was in one of those cars.

Another gunshot victim called police from Oneta and Steel Streets about a mile away, and detectives also have to look into the accident that killed Boerio.

With six detectives assigned to one case, Foley said other cases may suffer until some progress can be made.

This is the third case this year police have handled where multiple people have been killed at a bar.

On April 3, one man was killed and two others wounded during a performance at the Utopia nightclub on East Midlothian Boulevard. No one has been arrested yet.

On March 4, one man was killed and two wounded after gunfire broke out at a 3200 South Ave. bar. One of the people wounded was a security guard who exchanged gunfire with the gunman, wounding him. Police charged Erik Jenkins, 25, with aggravated murder and attempted murder for the shooting.

Detectives are awaiting ballistics results to determine if the bullet that killed the victim, Thomas Williams, 34, was fired by the security guard or Jenkins.

The city has now seen 11 homicides this year, as compared to 13 at this time last year. There have been 42 people shot and wounded this year, including all 11 homicide victims, as compared to 28 people shot at this time last year, which includes 12 of the 13 homicide victims.

Detectives have cleared three of 11 homicides this year.

For 2020, Youngstown recorded 98 gunshot victims, including 27 of 28 homicide victims. That was an increase of 40 over 2019, when 58 people were shot, including all 20 of that year’s homicide victims.