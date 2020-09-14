Youngstown detectives investigate two gunfire calls on Sunday

Detectives are investigating after officers answered two gunfire calls Sunday on the South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are investigating after officers answered two gunfire calls Sunday on the South Side.

About 5:45 p.m. Sunday, a woman cooking dinner in the 300 block of Potomac Avenue told police she heard a gunshot and ducked before noticing her home had been damaged by gunfire.

According to a report, officers found a bullet hole in the front door and found a bullet that went through a couch and lodged in a wall behind the couch.

Police checked the street and found a .40-caliber shell casing in front of the street, reports said. No one was injured.

About 1:15 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Emery Avenue for gunfire. When they arrived, a witness told them they heard several shots coming from the side of a nearby house.

Police checked and found nine spent 9mm shell casings on the side of a house and an additional two shell casings in front of a side door.

As police were there, a man told officers his car that was parked on Ash Street was damaged by gunfire. Officers checked and found a bullet hole in the car, reports said.

No one was injured.

More stories from WKBN.com: