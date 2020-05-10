Youngstown detectives investigate after woman found dead in SUV along I-680

Investigators say it appears the woman was shot by someone that was inside the vehicle with her

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an SUV along I-680 Sunday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped to check an SUV that was parked on the side of I-680 northbound, near the Cooper Street exit.

Officials said they found a deceased woman inside who appeared to have been shot.

Youngstown detectives and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office were then contacted.

Investigators say it appears the woman was shot by someone that was inside the vehicle with her.

Investigators say the victim was a black female in her 20’s. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Youngstown detectives and the coroner’s office are investigating the case as a homicide.

This is the 12th homicide of the year for the city.