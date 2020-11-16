Youngstown dental center refers patients to other locations after expansion

If you have questions regarding your appointment at the Northside Dental Center, contact 877-722-3303 for more information

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to a recent expansion, ONE Health Ohio at the Northside Dental Center is now referring patients to other ONE Health Ohio locations.

ONE Health Ohio is a recognized patient-centered medical home that provides integrated healthcare services, such as medical, dental and behavioral health, across eight health centers located in Youngstown, Warren, Newton Falls, Cortland and Alliance, and three Medication-Assisted Treatment centers in Youngstown, Warren and Newton Falls.

If you have questions regarding your appointment at the Northside Dental Center, contact 877-722-3303 for more information.

The mission of ONE Health Ohio is “To improve the health and well-being of people in our communities by providing quality healthcare, particularly to the uninsured and underinsured.”

ONE Health Ohio appreciates the support of the north side community and values the relationship and support provided by Steward Health.

For more information, visit ONE Health Ohio’s website.