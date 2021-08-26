Youngstown demolition crews work on getting rid of nuisance house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City demolition crews are working on getting rid of a nuisance on the south side.

Crews are cleaning up the outside of a 166 W. Earle Ave. home that they have been at before for litter and clutter.

The front porch is crammed with items such as mattresses, tables, appliances and children’s toys. The entire driveway was also filled up with them until they were scooped up by an excavator and deposited into trucks to be carted off to a landfill.

Workers from Animal Charity were also on the scene. They rescued a dog and at least nine cats. When the workers went outside, two of the cats ripped apart a screen and escaped. Workers were inside the house looking for two other cats.

The conditions inside were so bad the workers had to wear portable respirators, however, they said the dog and the cats were all in good shape and the room the cats were in was the only clean room in the house.

Mike Durkin, in charge of demolition and housing code issues for the city, said the home has been a problem for about a year and a half. He said it was cleaned up in March but once again was quickly refilled with trash.

“We’ve had this problem for quite a while so it was time to get rid of it,” Durkin said.

Durkin said three semi-trucks full of debris were carted away before demolition began on the house.

Besides the debris, the roof of the house and the basement were also in disrepair, Durkin said.

Durkin said they tried to work with the homeowner to get the home cleaned up but they could not make any progress.