Youngstown demolition crews work on getting rid of nuisance house

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
A worker from Animal Charity Thursday carries two kittens out of a 166 W. Earle Ave. home that was being demolished because of a hoarding situation. Humane agents removed at least nine cats and a dog from the home. All of the animals were in good condition.

WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City demolition crews are working on getting rid of a nuisance on the south side.

Crews are cleaning up the outside of a 166 W. Earle Ave. home that they have been at before for litter and clutter.

The front porch is crammed with items such as mattresses, tables, appliances and children’s toys. The entire driveway was also filled up with them until they were scooped up by an excavator and deposited into trucks to be carted off to a landfill.

  • The back yard of this 166 W. Earle Ave. home on the South Side of Youngstown was crammed with debris until the city came and cleaned it up Thursday. The home is being demolished because it is a health hazard.
    WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman
  • Workers from Animal Charity prepare to enter this 166 W. Earle Ave. home to rescue some cats inside. The home was being torn down by The City of Youngstown because it is a health hazard.
    WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman
  • City crews haul away debris and junk Thursday from this 166 W. Earle Ave. home on the South Side of Youngstown. The home is being demolished because it is a health hazard.
    WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman
  • One of the cats humane agents tried to rescue today at a 166 W. Earle Ave. home in Youngstown that is being demolished pauses in an upper window. The agents were able to go back inside and get the cat
    WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman
  • Some of the cats rescued by humane agents today inside a 166 W. Earle Ave. home in Youngstown that was being demolished because it is a health hazard.
    WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman
  • A worker from Animal Charity Thursday carries two kittens out of a 166 W. Earle Ave. home that was being demolished because of a hoarding situation. Humane agents removed at least nine cats and a dog from the home. All of the animals were in good condition.
    WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman
  • The front porch of this 166 W. Earle Ave. home on Youngstown’s South Side is crammed with debris. The city today cleaned up the home and will be demolishing it because it is a health hazard
    WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman

Workers from Animal Charity were also on the scene. They rescued a dog and at least nine cats. When the workers went outside, two of the cats ripped apart a screen and escaped. Workers were inside the house looking for two other cats.

The conditions inside were so bad the workers had to wear portable respirators, however, they said the dog and the cats were all in good shape and the room the cats were in was the only clean room in the house.

Mike Durkin, in charge of demolition and housing code issues for the city, said the home has been a problem for about a year and a half. He said it was cleaned up in March but once again was quickly refilled with trash.

“We’ve had this problem for quite a while so it was time to get rid of it,” Durkin said.

Durkin said three semi-trucks full of debris were carted away before demolition began on the house.

Besides the debris, the roof of the house and the basement were also in disrepair, Durkin said.

Durkin said they tried to work with the homeowner to get the home cleaned up but they could not make any progress.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com