YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown has decided to hold a drive-thru “Trunk or Treat” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some local communities decided to cancel Trick or Treat this year or hold socially-distanced alternatives amid health concerns. Others are continuing the tradition as usual.

Youngstown’s drive-thru event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. October 31 at the Covelli Centre.



Cars can drive through to receive prepackaged candy and goodies.

