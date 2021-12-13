YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Cycle & Speed has one week left for their Toy Drive.

They have also added new drop locations besides their shop. You can drop items off at Columbiana Barber Shop and Columbiana NAPA and the Lewis Center.

All toys and items are going to Akron Children’s Hospital.

YCS Owner Adam Pratt says the outpouring from the community has been amazing.

“I’m really blown away how customers who haven’t been in our building before come in and donate to just help out the kids,” said owner Adam Pratt. “It’s a special thing for our community that everybody gets to donate.”

You have until Dec. 20 to donate.

They are dropping off the toys on Dec. 21 and are looking for people who want to tag along and give the kids a good show with their hot rods and muscle cars as well. If you are interested, call (234) 241-1689.