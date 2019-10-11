Youngstown crime activity: Woman reports suspect tried to stab her with steak knife

Thursday, Oct. 4

2:42 p.m. – 100 block of E. Lucius Ave., Ramon Cooper arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. According to a police report, officers spotted Cooper driving a white Chevrolet Equinox that was reported stolen out of Girard. Officers followed Cooper to a house on E. Lucius Avenue, where he was arrested.

Sunday, Oct. 6

1:15 p.m. – 2900 block of Oregon Ave., Lakeith Brooks, 34, arrested and charged with domestic violence, criminal trespass and violation of a protection order. According to a police report, a woman told officers that Brooks came over uninvited, the two argued, and Brooks hit her in the mouth with his fist and struck her in the forehead. She said Brooks then grabbed a steak knife and tried to stab her. The woman said she grabbed a pan and tried to hit Brooks with it before he walked out of the house with their child. Police located Brooks with the child walking on N. Hazelwood Avenue, where he was arrested.

5:37 p.m. – 1100 block of Burlington St., a woman told police that someone broke into her apartment while she was at church and took a DVD player with a borrowed CD inside. The woman said she lost her apartment key about a month ago and believes that is how the burglars got in. Police noted in the report that there were no signs of forced entry.

8:35 p.m. – 1300 block of Belmont Ave., a man with a gun got away with cash from Dollar General while another gunman stole a purse and wallet while the robbery was in progress.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

7 a.m. – 800 block of Gray Ave., a man told police that a woman he argued with punched him twice in the eye. Officers noted that the victim had a small cut above his left eye. The suspect left the house before police got there, according to the police report.

7:03 a.m. – 100 block of Steel St., David Weimer, 55, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, having drug paraphernalia and peddling. According to a police report, neighbors complained of a man, later identified as Weimer, going door to door trying to sell a watch. One man said his wife let Weimer in their house because she thought he wanted to call for help, however, the man said he heard Weimer say, “I got fifty bucks. Be here in 20 minutes.” The man told police that he believed Weimer had just made a drug deal and asked him to leave the house. Officers said Weimer ran when they arrived. After he was arrested, police reported finding that he had a crack pipe, gold watch and women’s jewelry.

6:40 p.m. – 500 block of Cleveland St., Donald Mulholland, 34, of Austintown, arrested and charged with of carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm following a traffic stop. Police say Mulholland told them he had a gun in his pocket. According to the police report, officers found a .22-caliber pistol.

8:06 p.m. – South Avenue, James Best, 39, of Springfield, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Best told officers he had some “hard” in the console of his car. Police say they found crack cocaine where Best told them to look. Officers also discovered that Best had a warrant for his arrest out of South Carolina, according to the police report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.