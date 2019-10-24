Youngstown crime activity: Burglars target gaming systems

Monday, Oct. 14

2 p.m. – 1500 block of Weston Ave., burglary. A man told police that someone broke into his house while he was gone and took a TV and video game system.

5:23 p.m. – 300 block of Wick Ave., robbery. A man told police that he was robbed of his bicycle. The man ran into the library to call police. Three people were taken into custody for questioning.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

2:04 a.m. – 2700 block of Hammaker Ave., burglary. A woman told police that someone came into her house while she was gone and took an Xbox gaming system. Police found pry marks on a kitchen window where the woman thinks the burglar gained access.

2:30 p.m. – 300 block of W. Midlothian Blvd., officers reported that they recovered a Chevrolet Impala reported stolen out of Toledo.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

6:36 p.m. – Ruch Boulevard and Ravenwood Avenue, Ramont Jones, 26, was arrested on a warrant and charged with drug possession following a traffic stop.

Thursday, Oct. 17

4:50 a.m. – 2000 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., breaking and entering. According to a police report, a worker at the BP Gas Station told police that when she arrived at work, she found the front door of the store was shattered. Surveillance video shows a man smashing the door with a hammer. Police say the man was not able to get into the store.

Sunday, Oct. 20

4:35 p.m. – Tyrell Ave., Nicole Kingsley, 25, was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer. According to a police report, police were called to the area on reports of a fight between Kingsley and her mother. Police say Kingsley was upset that officers would not take her mother to a hospital. Reports said she yelled an insult at an officer then flicked a lit cigarette, which hit an officer in the face. The officer had a red mark on his face where the cigarette hit, reports said.

Monday, Oct. 21

6 a.m. – 2100 block of Buckeye Circle, robbery and shooting. According to a police report, officers found the victim lying in a driveway. He was taken to a St. Elizabeth Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.