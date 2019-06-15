Youngstown crews fight fire at Market Street building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Youngstown is under investigation.

The call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday after heavy smoke was seen in the area.

Crews arrived to find a fire at 2597 Market Street, which once housed a book shop. The building is across from MoneyGram.

According to the fire department, the fire started in the basement area. It took crews about an hour and 30 minutes to put out.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries due to a fall, but he was released from the hospital and is recovering.