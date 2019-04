Youngstown crews battle vacant house fire on Easter Sunday night Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Firefighters were working to put out a vacant house fire in Youngstown Sunday night.

Crews responded to the fire at a home on the 1500 block of Ravine Road. Firefighters say the home is a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation and there is no word yet on how it started.

