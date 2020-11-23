Youngstown crews battle south side house fire

Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor, causing lots of damage and spreading to the roof

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters were put to work in the rain on the south side overnight.

They were called to a house on E. Florida Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor drove by and saw a lot of smoke coming from the house.

Once firefighters started cutting into the roof, some flames popped through.

They said the fire started on the first floor, causing lots of damage and spreading to the roof.

Officials said people lived there but they weren’t home at the time. They’re trying to get ahold of the homeowner.