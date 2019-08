Someone lives in the house but wasn't home at the time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fire crews were able to knock down a fire quickly Wednesday at a house on the east side.

Crews were called about 4:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Woodside Avenue at the corner of Parker Street.

It appeared a large portion of the fire damaged the front of the house, the overhang of the roof and the living room.

The battalion chief said someone lives in the house but wasn’t home at the time.

The fire is under investigation.