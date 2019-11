It happened on Market Street near E. Hylda Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Market Street in Youngstown is blocked due to a car crash involving multiple vehicles.

Police and three ambulances are at the scene.

The vehicles involved are heavily damaged.

At this time, injuries are unknown. A young child was in one of the ambulances.

