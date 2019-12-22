Youngstown craft vendors provide community with last-minute holiday gift ideas

The Last Minute Market in the Valley celebrated their tenth year on Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Artists of the Rust Belt were in Youngstown on Sunday, helping the community with any of their last minute Christmas shopping.

The Last Minute Market in the Valley celebrated their tenth year. This was at the B & O Station Banquet Hall in Youngstown.

There were full of hand-crafted gifts for families for the holidays all from artists around the Valley.

One Board Member ad Treasurer of Buster’s Brigade, Donna Sekman, says this event has helped out their organization.

“And they’ve done a great job. They have wonderful products and they’re just so nice to help us out, and they really got us going when we started last year,” said Sekman.

This event was a good way for the community to network and to get to know their local craft vendors.