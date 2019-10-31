Youngstown couple creates haunted house in front yard of west side home

The Schenley Ave. Haunt will be open from 5:30 until 10 p.m. on Halloween.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re out trick-or-treating on Halloween, there is a homemade attraction you may want to check out.

The Schenley Avenue Haunt is a haunted attraction put together by Elva and Tarant Greaves.

“We started out small, didn’t really expect anything, and each year, it’s just added and grown bigger and bigger,” Tarant said.

The couple started with just decorations in their yard in 2015 and from there, it grew.

Now they have a full-functioning haunted house in their yard.

Tarant said many of their decorations are animatronics, so they move or jump out at you. They also have a person inside to scare those walking through.

“If they’re little kids, obviously, we sort of back off a lot. We don’t want to terrify the kids. When they sort of get to the teenage years and everything else, it’s open season,” he said.

Tarant grew up in Australia and never celebrated Halloween growing up. He says now, he’s making up for lost time.

Anyone out and about can stop by and walk through the mini haunted house. At the end is a big bowl of candy.

Tarant said the entire process to set it up takes about two months. Every year, they acquire bigger and better decorations to add to their collection.

There’s no cost or age limit to walk through. The couple said they both love Halloween and enjoy transforming their yard into a haunted attraction.

The Schenley Avenue Haunt will be open from 5:30 until 10 p.m. on Halloween.

Tarant said anyone who comes can park down the street in a nearby lot to avoid hazards of parking on the road.