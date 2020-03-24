Youngstown couple accused of wounding two people plead not guilty; bond continued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was continued today for a couple accused of wounding two people at a South Side home in September.

Nichole Taylor, 28, of Alliance and Robert Young IV, 45, of Austintown, were each arraigned via video from the Mahoning County Jail before Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony D’Apolito on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated arson.

The pair are accused of tricking their way inside a Wayside Drive home in September and wounding two people inside.

They are also accused of trying to set a fire in a sink at the home.

Warrants were issued immediately after the shooting for the two but they were on the run until Jan. 31, when they turned themselves into city police.

Both entered pleas of not guilty and a trial date was set for April 13 before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Taylor’s bond of $30,000 was continued as was Taylor’s $40,000 bond. He also faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.