Youngstown Country Club hosts annual Clubs for Kids Golf Classic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ninth annual Clubs for Kids Golf Classic took place at the Youngstown Country Club Friday morning.

There were stations provided for three age groups, allowing them to rotate and learn new techniques.

The youth clinic provided lessons, including focusing on grip, stance and posture.

Clubs for Kids raised funds for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley. In the last nine years, they raised over half a million dollars.

Akron Children’s Hospital Chief Operating Officer Lisa Aurilio says everything raised in the Valley stays in the Valley to support the children.

“This year we are opening a new behavioral health center and dollars raised today are going to help support us in bringing those services to the community,” Aurilio said.

Those new services will provide behavioral health therapists available for children, an out patient therapy center and a partial hospitalization area.