Youngstown councilwoman wants to hear from community on proposed wastewater rate increases

Councilwoman Lauren McNally set a public meeting next week to speak with community members about proposed wastewater rate increases

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown City councilwoman wants to inform and hear from the people in her ward before she votes on an increase in wastewater rates.

Fifth Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally will hold a neighborhood meeting for people in her ward at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the St. Christine Parish Hall in Youngstown, 3165 S. Schenley Ave.

On Nov. 7, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown recommended that council pass 4% increases in wastewater rates for each of the next five years.

The average household in Youngstown currently pays $78 a month. If council passes the increases, the average cost will rise to $95 a month in 2024.

The first increase would start on Jan. 1, 2020

The increases are needed to pay for EPA-mandated improvements taking place at the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Poland Ave., according to the city.

City council will vote on the rate increases at its meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

“I thought it was important to let the people know what was happening before the vote was taken,” said McNally.

“We were trying to get a city-wide meeting planned, but there wasn’t enough time to put something like that together.”

Someone from the wastewater treatment plant will be at the meeting to provide a detailed explanation of the situation and answer questions.