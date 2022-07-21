(WKBN) – The Ohio Environmental Council says local governments will need to spend more money, as much as $5.9 billion, to tackle climate issues.

This is according to a new study released Wednesday by the Ohio Environmental Council, Power A Clean Future Ohio and Scioto Analysis.

The report provides estimates for how much municipalities will have to additionally spend on 10 specific impacts related to climate change, including:

Air conditioning installation for schools ($1.4 million to $6.8 million)

Electrical costs ($5.4 million to $79 million)

Cool roofing ($0 to $4.6 million)

Cooling centers ($52 million to $590 million)

Road repair ($170 million to $1 billion)

Drinking water treatment ($580 million to $2.2 billion)

Storm recovery ($35 million to $78 million)

Power line maintenance ($140,000 to $18 million)

Stormwater management ($140 million to $150 million)

Elevating roads to avoid flooding ($860 million to $1.7 billion)

Tuesday, the council held a Zoom conference where council members discussed the topic.

“There is no time to waste. The costs to address real-time climate impacts and prepare for even more dangerous future impacts continue to grow,” said Nolan Rutschilling, managing director of Energy Policy for the Ohio Environmental Council. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment requiring action by local, state and federal leaders.”

Youngstown Councilwoman Lauren McNally spoke at the conference as well, saying the cost of adapting to the changing climate can be financially difficult for cities like Youngstown.

“This report estimates that Youngstown can expect to spend $1.7 million annually, by midcentury, for road repair and rehabilitation associated with future changes in temperature, precipitation and freeze-thaw cycles. However the high-end cost estimate reaches up to $4.2 million,” she said.

McNally went on to explain how there is a need for the changes, although there may not be funds for it.

“Our street department is already maxed out, in terms of budget and employees. We can’t afford more of either, and yet we need more of both, and as these freeze-thaw cycles become more intense due to climate change, if we don’t do something now to curve it, we will be in a robbing Peter to pay Paul scenario between other city departments and our street department,” she said.

According to the report, Youngstown would also need 21 new cooling centers, costing anywhere from $180,000 to $1.8 million. McNally says this would have to come out of the health department budget, which currently sits at $1.5 million annually.

“Really, I’d rather be investing in programs and solutions that prevent us from having these problems in the first place. I feel like that’s really a better and more responsible use of our money for the long-term life of our city,” she said. “If you’re just looking at this from a numbers game, I feel like we’re definitely losing.”

In total, if all recommendations in the report were followed, Youngstown would be estimated to spend between $13.2 million to $18.1 million. Another 40 impacts are identified but not included in the overall estimate.

After hearing from McNally, and several other council members from cities across Ohio, Joe Flarida, executive director of Power a Clean Future Ohio, went on to explain the seriousness and threat of climate change and the effects it can leave on the state.

“These things are going to happen. We’ve seen historically, based on IPCC projections, that the ultimate outcome of the weather patterns that we see, the climate impacts, those reports are far more conservative than the reality that unfolds,” he said.

You can watch the full Zoom meeting here.