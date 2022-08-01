YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Four years ago, Youngstown voters decided they no longer wanted term limits on their city council members. Now they may be asked to vote on them again. If term limits pass, council members Mike Ray, Lauren McNally, Anita Davis, and Basia Adamczak along with Julius Oliver would not be allowed to run for re-election next year.

John and Amber White on Monday morning delivered 3,400 signatures to the clerk of Youngstown City Council requesting that on the Nov. ballot, voters decide if term limits should be imposed on council’s seven members.

“It’s political games and the power politics that Youngstown is sick of,” said Amber.

Their proposal is to limit city council members to two consecutive four-year terms for a total of eight years after which they would sit out four years before being allowed to run again.

Last year John tried running and Amber did run for Mayor of Youngstown.

“Well we have elections every four years but when you have an incumbent that has a big war chest and an organization behind them you can never beat that,” said John.

“That’s absolutely false, and all of our campaign finance reports are public. Most of my campaign is funded by myself or the help of family,” said Adamczak.

Adamczak and Ray both oppose the idea of term limits.

“Look in Columbus with the House and the Senate. They have term limits and we have chaos and we have corruption all over the place. You look back on the day when there were no term limits, look at all the things Harry Meshel brought back to the Valley,” said Ray.

“We want to level the playing field and make it fair for everybody across the board, and then you got four years, come in, get that ball rolling, and get the job done,” said Amber.

Adamczak said the Whites “did a good job” organizing the petition drive. She also had a suggestion.

“Perhaps they would be good community activists and help us garner just as many signatures, perhaps as many volunteers and help us tackle some of the city’s concerns and issues that we have like littering and dumping and things like that,” said Adamczak.

They need 800 valid signatures to get the term limit issue on the Nov. ballot. In 10 days the petitions will be sent to the Board of Elections to certify the signatures after which it goes back to city council for its approval at an Aug. 24 meeting.