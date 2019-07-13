Youngstown councilman tours Chill Can plants, optimistic about future production

Julius Oliver was told significant progress should be made over the next two months

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, we reported that the Joseph Company has a deal with Anheuser-Busch to make its self-chilling cans, along with five-liter kegs, in its newly constructed buildings on Youngstown’s east side.

Questions have been raised lately on when or if anything would ever be made there. But Thursday, one Youngstown city councilman toured the buildings and left optimistic that good things will be happening soon.

“You know, I told him the neighbors would like to just see the property kept,” said Youngstown first ward councilman Julius Oliver.

Oliver was given a personal tour of the Chill Can plants by owner Mitchell Joseph. Oliver said he’s convinced there will be progress.

“I am because I’ve actually seen the interior of the building. I knew there was work going on but to see it, and now the concrete floors are down, all that’s waiting for now is the actual equipment to come in. Just knowing that he does actually have a contract with Anheuser-Busch, it makes you feel a lot better about the progress of the whole project,” Oliver said.

Oliver said he saw where the machines, the offices and the locker rooms will go, though nothing has been set up yet.

He also understands the public’s skepticism about the buildings being used to make self-chilling cans.

“Oh yeah. When you see something, a project like this, that’s taken this long to come to fruition, and then you see the condition of the property and how it needs to kept, it needs to be landscaped, you start to be a little bit leery about what’s really going on,” he said.

Oliver was told significant progress should be made over the next two months. The plan is to be producing cans out of the plant before the end of the year and to employ 250 people.

“I let him know how important these jobs are to Youngstown and how much we need this to really happen,” he said.

Oliver said he has noticed construction crews going in and out of the Chill Can plants. He said he’s very involved in the project and plans to stay in contact with Joseph to get the job completed.