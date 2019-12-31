Youngstown councilman sworn in with economic development plans for city

This will be Mike Ray's third term on city council, representing much of the west side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The most senior member of Youngstown City Council was sworn into office Monday afternoon.

City council chambers was the setting for Mike Ray’s oath of office, administered by Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Ray’s parents held the Bible.

He represents the Fourth Ward, which is much of Youngstown’s west side.

Ray said he already has plans for next year.

“I’m working on some projects on Mahoning Avenue with the Economic Action Group and the Port Authority and the city’s economic development department. We’re trying to put some things together and I think it’ll be nice for them to come to fruition. It takes time to get things done so I’m looking forward to that.”

This will be Ray’s third term on city council but he has served nine years, having been appointed after Carol Rimedio-Righetti was elected a Mahoning County commissioner.