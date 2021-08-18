Youngstown councilman suggests new approaches in combating citywide violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents and city officials continue to grow frustrated and tired of the violence that has affected so many.

After a 10-year-old child was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, the question becomes, what do we do to change this?

“This is a community problem and the entire community needs to come together for this,” said First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver.

Oliver says it’s time our elected officials get involved.

“Our congressmen, our state senators, our legislators, our Ohio state representatives, our governor, the commissioner, judges. I mean, this is a community problem and it’s gonna take all of us,” he said.

We’ve even been looking at some comments on our social media pages and it seems a lot of people in the community are crying out for the violence to end. They say it’s going to take more than prayers and that illegal guns need to be taken off the streets.

But then the question becomes, how? What steps can be taken? Oliver says if we can come together for other initiatives in the city, this should be no different.

“I think it’s the same as what we did for, let’s say the build grant. A group of organizations got together — YSU, WRTA, Eastgate, Eastern Gateway College. It was a collaboration of businesses and entities, Mercy Health that all got together… Well, you do the same thing when it comes to banks sponsoring community alley. You got Premier Bank down there, you got Huntington Bank down there which holds the city money. Well, we’re already partners so let’s get together, this unit, to figure out a way out of the problem,” he said.

Oliver also feels poverty is directly linked to the issues of violence in the city and if the city and community can come together to attack that, it may help.