Youngstown councilman hopes city council approves zone change to build new house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s planning commission approved a zone change for councilman Julius Oliver to build a new house on a lower south side lot where no house has stood for at least 50 years.

The lot is at E. Woodland and South avenues and will overlook the downtown area.

Part of the land was zoned mixed-use. Oliver wants it changed to single-family residential.

A public hearing will now be held before city council votes on the zone change.

Oliver and his wife plan to start building the $450,000 house in March.

