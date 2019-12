The argument is each bar demonstrates a disregard for the laws and interferes with the good order of its neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to recommend refusal to renew two liquor licenses — basically, to shut them down or not.

One is at Fyrst Lounge on Steel Street. There have been reports of numerous shootings this year and a fire that was ruled arson.

The other bar is Club Amazing on West Hylda uptown.

The language for both ordinances reads that each bar demonstrates a disregard for the laws and interferes with the good order of its neighborhood.