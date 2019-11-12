Youngstown Council to address getting rid of fire personnel, higher wastewater rates

Two big issues are on the city's agenda for the next council meeting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At its meeting this Wednesday, Youngstown City Council will decide if the number of battalion chiefs in the fire department should be reduced, hear from people opposed to closing a fire station and vote on whether wastewater rates should be increased.

Council’s agenda includes a proposed ordinance reducing the number of battalion chiefs from six to three.

According to the ordinance, each battalion chief makes $74,269 a year. The positions will be eliminated “by attrition.”

Also at the Wednesday meeting, several people are expected to speak in opposition to closing Fire Station 7 on the north side.

When both the reduction of battalion chiefs and the station closing were announced a month ago, Law Director Jeff Limbian said they were necessary to save money.

Limbian said other stations could cover Station 7’s area and Fire Chief Barry Finley had reassured the administration that firefighters will be safe with the elimination of the battalion chiefs.

The Youngstown Firefighters Union has opposed eliminating the chiefs and closing the station.

The proposal to increase wastewater rates was not on the agenda as of last Friday, but is expected to be added late.

It’s proposing four percent increases in each of the next five years starting on Jan. 1, 2020 to pay for federally mandated improvements at the Poland Avenue wastewater plant.